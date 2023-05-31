Peter Obi Celebrates Two Nigerians As World Records Holders

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi has celebrated two Nigerians for becoming five-time and eight-time Guinness World Records holders respectively.

Naija News reports Chinonso Miracle Eche, who is a young football freestyler and an indigene of Anambra State, is a five-time Guinness Book Record holder.

While Victor Richard Kipo is also a young football freestyler and an indigene of Akwa Ibom. He is an eight-time Guinness Book Record holder.

In a series of tweets via his Twitter account on Tuesday, Obi congratulated Eche and Kipo for achieving the feat and using their skills in freestyle football to write their names on the global map.

Obi also commended the young football freestylers for bringing honour to the nation, adding that their story should inspire Nigerian youths and propel them to pursue their dreams.

The former Anambra State Governor also encouraged the leaders to build a secure, conducive, and enabling environment that will aid the nation to discover and harness more creative talents in arts and sports.

He wrote: “I rejoice with and congratulate the duo of @ChinonsoEche [email protected], who are celebrated as five-time and eight-time Guinness World Records holders respectively.

“The youngsters have used their skills in freestyle football to write their names on the global map and thus brought great honour to the nation.

“Their story should not only inspire Nigerian youths and prod them to pursue their productive dreams with total commitment but should also encourage the leaders to build a secure, conducive, and enabling environment that will aid the nation to discover and harness more creative talents in arts and sports thus enhancing diametric development and progress.”