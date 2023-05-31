Ohanaeze Hails Tinubu Over Fuel Subsidy Removal Announcement

The pan Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has commended President Bola Tinubu over the announcement of fuel subsidy removal.

Reacting to the announcement made by the President during his inaugural speech on Monday, the organization said Nigerians should applaud Tinubu for the political will to remove the fuel subsidy.

Speaking with Daily Post on Tuesday, the Secretary-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Okechukwu Isiguzoro said fuel subsidy removal would tackle corruption, and ensure stability in the system.

Isiguzoro said the President is saddled with a herculean task to lift Nigeria up, stressing that the Igbos are ready to assist Tinubu in actualizing his dreams.

He said: “Nigerians should applaud Tinubu for the political will to remove the fuel subsidy with which the political elites have held the country, hostage. The removal of fuel subsidy would go a long way in tackling corruption and ensuring stability in the system.

“The economic and agricultural proposals are a good one for the president. One thing we are sure of is that Tinubu’s administration will be much better than the previous one, which centered on nepotism, and advocated religion above other interests for the masses.

“I think Tinubu started on the right foot despite inheriting a dilapidated economy and foreign debts by the last administration. Tinubu has a herculean task to lift Nigeria from the bottom to the top. Buhari was the worst president Nigeria ever had since 1999, though he performed credibly well in the area of infrastructure in the South East.

“As regards to Ndigbo, we expect that the economic prospects under Tinubu will largely favour Igbos. The free market trades and economic postulations show that Ndigbo, who are mainly traders will benefit from his economic policies. He must kick start with policy implementation like removal of multiple taxation and tariff removal.

“Ndigbo are ready to assist him in actualizing his dreams, Tinubu’s regime will be far better than the previous government.”