NFF/TINGO Federation Cup Semi-Final To Take Place In Lagos And Ijebu-Ode

This year’s NFF/TINGO Federation Cup men’s semifinal matches will take place at the Otunba Dipo Dina Stadium in Ijebu-Ode and the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos.

Bendel Insurance FC and Warri Wolves will face off at the MJA on Lagos Island, with the winner earning the privilege to play for the coveted trophy the following month.

Warri Wolves defeated Lobi Stars 2-1 to advance to the semifinals in Ijebu-Ode.

Rangers International will face the spirited Plateau United FC at the Otunba Dipo Dina Stadium in Ijebu-Ode.

Rangers International defeated Doma United 1-0 at the Akure Township Stadium to advance to their quarterfinal, and Plateau United defeated confident Kwara United by the same margin in Abuja.

Bendel Insurance defeated Sunshine Stars at the Awka Township Stadium to advance to the semifinals.

The two NFF/TINGO Federation Cup Semi-Finals are scheduled to kick off at 4 PM on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at the two venues simultaneously.

The winner of the semi-finals are likely to meet at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos for the final of the nationwide football competition.

Below are the fixtures of the NFF/TINGO Federation Cup men’s semifinal and women’s final

Bendel Insurance (Edo) Vs Warri Wolves (Delta)

Plateau United (Plateau) Vs Rangers Int’l (Enugu)

Women’s Final

Bayelsa Queens (Bayelsa) Vs Rivers Angels (Rivers)