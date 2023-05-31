Naira To Dollar Black Market Rate Today 31st May 2023

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)? See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 30th May, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N760 and sell at N775 on Tuesday 30th May 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The former Minister of Finance, Budget, and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, has said the country can service the N46tn public debts it is owing.

Recall that Ahmed had said while speaking at the launch of the World Bank Nigeria Development Update in December 2022 that Nigeria struggled to service its debt.

She had said, “Already, we are struggling with being able to service debt because even though revenue is increasing, the expenditure has been increasing at a much higher rate, so it is a very difficult situation.”

Speaking at her valedictory ceremony in Abuja last week, Ahmed said despite revenue challenges, the federal government consistently met its debt service commitments, while post-financing assessments showed an adequate capacity to repay loans.

She said that the past eight years had been eventful and defined by the impact of two recessions due to the 2016 oil price collapse and the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.