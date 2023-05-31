Mercy Aigbe Reacts As Husband Spends Time With First Wife, Asiwaju Couture’s Children

Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has reacted to a post shared by her husband, Kazim Adeoti.

Adeoti had taken to Instagram to upload pictures of himself spending time with the children from his first wife, Funsho Adeoti.

He wrote, ‘’Hanging out with my inestimable blessings. Alhamdulilai. ‘’

Reacting, Aigbe took to the comment section to like the photos and leave some love emojis in the comment section.

Naija News recalls that about a year ago, Adeoti’s first wife had claimed Aigbe who she said was her friend, stole her husband from her.

The fashion designer popularly known as Asiwaju Couture alleged that the actress has been sleeping with her husband since her (Mercy) son was five months old.

Funsho disclosed that she introduced the thespian to her husband when she invited her to his surprise 40th birthday party.

The entrepreneur lamented that Aigbe has always been a constant pain in her marriage for years.

However, Aigbe had insisted that she was not a friend to Funsho and urged netizens to let her be so she can enjoy her marriage as she is not the first lady to be a second wife.

It seems that the duo might have sheath their sword considering Aigbe’s reaction to the picture.