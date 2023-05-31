Kwankwaso, Galadima Tasks Ogun NNPP Excos On Unity

The National leader and Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the last election, Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has tasked chieftains of the party in Ogun State to unite themselves.

This is as the former Governor of Kano State also admonished the party executives to ensure they persuade and bring back members who had left the party during the 2023 election.

Naija News understands that Kwankwaso noted this yesterday when he and a member of the Board of Trustees (BOT) of the party, Buba Galadima, were paid a courtesy visit by the executive committee and the gubernatorial candidate of the party in Ogun State, Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo.

The party chieftains met shortly after the inauguration of the newly sworn-in Kano State governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf (Abba Gida-Gida).

Kwankwaso charged the newly appointed caretaker executive committee of the party in Ogun State led by its Chairman, Ibrahim Adekunle, to ensure that the party increases with an invitation of new members and the return of former members who reportedly left due to mismanagement of the expelled former executives led by Sunday Oginni.

Kwankwaso and Galadima maintained that by doing this together with other party chieftains in the state, they could build a formidable party ahead of the next elections.

Speaking further, Kwankwaso asked the party chieftains to return home to spread out the party’s tentacles from the wards to local governments and the state whole.

He maintained that by having a governor, and members of National and state assemblies in Kano State, the party is already gaining grounds and the feat should spread across the country, particularly in Ogun State, where their governorship candidate, Ajadi, has made a name for himself through his philanthropic gestures.

On his part, Galadima encouraged the party chieftains to continue to wax stronger in the state and not to allow the political challenge to affect their sagacity.

He urged them to complement the feat they achieved in the 2023 elections though solidifying and unifying the party in the state so that by the next election NNPP will be a party to reckon with and a party to contend with.