Just In: Aircraft Carrying Hajj Pilgrims Makes Emergency Landing

An aircraft headed for Saudi Arabia was forced to make an emergency landing at Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) in Nigeria on Wednesday evening, after experiencing engine failure mid-flight.

The Max Air Limited plane, registration number Max B747-HMM, was transporting the first batch of 554 pilgrims from Dutse, Jigawa state, to Saudi Arabia for the 2023 Hajj pilgrimage.

According to the Daily Trust, the Boeing 747, having departed from the airport in Jigawa State, had to cut short its journey when it was hit by lightning, which impacted the plane’s nose.

An airport source, who wished to remain anonymous, confirmed that as of 8 p.m., the plane was undergoing repairs while the intending pilgrims waited at the airport.

“Yes, it is true. They have landed here and as I speak to you, the engineers are working to repair the aircraft. It developed a failure on its nose,” the source explained.

One of the passengers on the plane reported that they had been asked to remain onboard while alternate arrangements were being made to transport them to Saudi Arabia.

“We didn’t even notice there was a failure. Later they announced that we have to make an emergency landing in Kano. We are inside right now, they will change another plane for us. That is what they said,” she detailed, attributing the incident to the weather.