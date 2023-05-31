Is This How You Talk To Your Senior? Bashir El-Rufai Tackles Shehu Sani After Calling Out His Father

Son of the former Governor of Kaduna state, Bashir El-Rufai, has tackled a former Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, for daring his father, El-Rufai to publicly publish his asset form in 2015 and 2023.

Naija News reported that Sani accused El-Rufai of leaving a large debt for Kaduna State, despite claiming he never misappropriated the state’s funds.

He suggested that El-Rufai is awaiting a political assignment from President Bola Tinubu, after having worked for Rotimi Amaechi, Tinubu’s rival at the party primary.

Sani further challenged the former governor to publish the content of the forms he submitted to the Code of Conduct Bureau in 2015 and 2023.

Reacting to this, Bashir in a post via Twitter, said Sani should keep the Twitter ‘war’ between people who are his mates and not extend the same to his father.

He said, “Is this seriously how to talk to your senior? You should keep this Twitter gbas gbos between you & us, his children. We are the ones that are your mates”

El-Rufai Faults Buhari Over Approach On Terrorism

Meanwhile, Nasir El-Rufai has squarely placed the blame for unchecked terrorism on the shoulders of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

El-Rufai asserted that his recommendations for containing the crisis were disregarded.

The comments were made at the swearing-in of his successor, Senator Uba Sani, in Kaduna.

“In 2017, I proposed that the government classify the burgeoning banditry issue as an insurgency and call in the military. Regrettably, the call went unheeded until 2022 following a Federal High Court ruling.

“It’s a shame that the government did not recognize the seriousness of the situation until banditry had inflicted substantial damage on people’s lives, freedoms, and livelihoods,” El-Rufai stated.