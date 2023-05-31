Governor Alex Otti Announces Key Appointments (Full List)

Abia State’s freshly inaugurated Governor, Alex Otti, has named his first round of appointments, including key roles in his administration.

Naija News gathered that Governor Otti has appointed Professor Kenneth Kalu as Secretary to the State Government, a crucial position in the state administration.

In addition, Pastor Caleb Ajagba has been selected as the Governor’s Chief of Staff.

The governor shared this news via a series of tweets on his official Twitter account.

According to him: “Today, I approved the appointment of the following persons:

“Prof. Kenneth Kalu – Secretary to the State Government.

“Pastor Caleb Ajagba, PhD (Chief of Staff to the Governor).

“Dr Ngozi Okoronkwo (Special Adviser Health Care Delivery Services)

“Ferdinand Ekeoma (Special Adviser Media and Publicity)

“Mr Kazie Uko (Chief Press Secretary to the Governor)

“Mrs Njum Onyemenam – Accountant General

“Mr Ogbonnia Okereke (Head, Special Taskforce on Emergency Cleanup of Aba & Umuahia).”