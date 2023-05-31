Fuel Subsidy: Tinubu Is Not The Problem – Tacha Expose Those Who Are

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha has slammed Nigerian marketers hoarding fuel, saying President Bola Tinubu is not the problem of Nigeria but Nigerians themselves.

The reality star made the statement while reacting to the hike in fuel prices a few hours after the president announced the removal of subsidy on fuel.

The reality star shared a footage of automobiles waiting in line to buy fuel while noting how some gas stations increased their fuel price to N500.

Tacha concluded that Nigerians are the cause of their own problem and not President Tinubu.

She said: “You see this country, Nigerian, lets not deceive ourselves, Nigerian are the ones doing themselves,

“In less than 24hours, the president he did not say he as remove subsidy,

“The only made the announcement that he will, not that there is no fuel, but this people are the ones hiding it, to make things difficult for their fellow Nigerians.

“Since 6am people are trying to buy fuel, let nobody deceive you, we have no love for ourselves, its only opportunity to use to chop another person.

“And you have mouth to complain that, Buhari is the problem, or Tinubu his the problem, even if they bring Jesus to lead us, Nigerians will still make things difficult for you.”