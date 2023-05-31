Fuel Subsidy: Tinubu Has Made A Wise Decision – Fayose

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ayodele Fayose on Wednesday reacted to the removal of the fuel subsidy by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu‘s administration.

Recall that the President, during his inaugural speech announced that subsidy could no longer be sustainable in the country as the previous administration did not make provision for it.

Reacting to the development via a series of Tweets, Fayose argued that Tinubu had taken the best decision for the collective good of the country.

He urged the citizenry to bear with the hardship the absence of the subsidy has caused, adding that things would get better with time.

He, however, called on the President to take action against oil marketers using the situation to bring hardship on Nigerians and sanction those hoarding the fuel.

Fayose tweeted, “On this removal of fuel subsidy, I am convinced that President Tinubu has taken the best and the wisest decision for the collective good of Nigeria and its people. He promised to remove the subsidy, he never hid it.

“Most importantly, too, the immediate past govt already removed fuel subsidy technically by not making provision for it in the 2023 budget.

“I appeal to Nigerians to bear with the government for now as the present hardship will ease out with time.

“Removing the fuel subsidy is the best thing to do and it has to be done once and for all.

“Unfortunately, the subsidy regime has only been benefiting a few people in the oil industry and Nigeria must break this chain and for all.

“No doubt, President Tinubu is not a magician who can manufacture money. He can only strategically reposition the country, using his experience and intellect, which he has started.

“Many govts have come and paid lip service to all these issues, it is time to sustain our country by taking decisions that may be seen as harsh, but can return the country back to the path of progress.

“The NLC and all interested parties, especially ordinary Nigerians should realize that the last administration did more damage and the new government can only be finding ways and means to stabilize the country.

“Sadly, like typical Nigerians who are always desirous of taking advantage of every situation, the fuel marketers are only interested in making money for themselves and methinks the govt should come very hard on them this time. Anyone among them found to be hoarding fuel or selling at an exorbitant rate should be dealt with.”