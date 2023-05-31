Fuel Subsidy Removal: Tiwa Savage Laments Fuel Crisis, Wants To Go Back To Where She Came From 

Afrobeats singer and songwriter, Tiwa Savage, has bemoaned the current fuel crisis rocking various parts of the country due to the removal of fuel subsidy.

Naija News earlier reported that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has pegged the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as fuel or petrol, at N488 and N555 per litre at the peak.

A development which is coming hours after President Bola Tinubu announced an end to the removal of fuel subsidy in Nigeria. This situation has caused fuel queues to resurface as most filling stations are under lock.

Reacting to the latest development, Savage, who just got back into the country from her trip to the South American country, Brazil, took to her Instagram story on Wednesday to lament the situation in the country.

According to her, less than an hour of arriving in Nigeria, she faced three issues including the ongoing fuel crisis.

She said, “Literally less than an hour back in Naija, and one of the car tires gone. Another car is now in the queue for fuel.

“Issue with electricity in my house. I’m logging off and going back to where I came from.”

Fuel Subsidy: NLC To Meet FG Today

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has revealed that it would be holding a meeting with the Federal Government on Wednesday (today) by 2 pm over the removal of fuel subsidy.

Naija News understands that the NLC National President, Joe Ajaero, made the disclosure while featuring on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme on Wednesday.

According to him, the government is interested in discussing the issue with the labour union following its disapproval of the removal of fuel subsidy by President Bola Tinubu.

Ajaero said “Government seems to have shown interest in the discussion. As of last night, they reached out and we have fixed 2 pm today (Wednesday) to commence discussion.

“There, all other issues will be discussed because you can’t just say there is no subsidy and then you are not producing and leave us to the vagaries of the market, to people who want to sell the product they bought for N10 for N100 to maximise profit. If there is no more garri, we must find out what to eat.”

The NLC boss said the Labour would not support the removal of fuel subsidy if alternative measures are not put in place.

He noted that the President should have asked questions and found out the implications of fuel subsidy removal on Nigerians on the streets.

Ajaero listed the alternative to include the repair of the nation’s four refineries, and provision of transportation of alternatives for the Nigerian workers, amongst others advanced that “The pronouncement by Mr President is as good as law and if in the process we make a law that is not practicable, the same people that made the law can look at it.”

He also queried saying “Does it bring pleasure to us to say subsidy is gone and people start suffering? Is it not part of leadership for us to look at how the suffering of the people can be reduced?”