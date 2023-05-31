Fuel Subsidy Removal: NLC Knocks NNPCL Over Hike In Fuel Pump Price 

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has knocked the Nigerian National Petrol Company Limited (NNPCL) over the adjustment of pump prices of Premium Motor Spirit also known as petrol.

Naija News recalls that the petroleum company earlier today reviewed the pump price for petrol upwards after President Bola Tinubu declared the end of the fuel subsidy regime on Monday while reading his inaugural address.

However, the NLC, who disapproves of the move to remove fuel subsidy by the President without putting in place alternative measures, fumed over the adjustment of pump prices by the NNPCL.

The NLC President, Joe Ajaero, in a statement on Wednesday to react to the upward review of petrol price, said the situation is rather unfortunate.

Ajaero said “It is therefore unacceptable and we seriously condemn it. Good faith negotiation is key to reaching agreement. What the government has done is like holding a gun to the head of Nigerian people and bringing undue pressure on the leaders thus undermine the dialogue.

“We call on the federal government to immediately instruct the NNPC to withdraw this vexatious Pricing template to allow free flow of discussions by the parties. Nigerians would not accept any manipulations of any kind from any of the parties, especially from the representatives of the Government.

“Our commitment to this process is buoyed by the fact that all the parties would be committed to ensuring that it is carried out within the ambits of liberty without undue pressure. The release of that Template may not allow us to continue if nothing is done to withdraw it so that the dialogue can continue unhindered. It is clear that Government is actually trying to scuttle the process.”

See the full statement below:

PRESS RELEASE

31ST OF MAY, 2023

THAT NNPC PRICING TEMPLATE IS VEXATIOUS AND AN AMBUSH: THE DIALOGUE IS IN DANGER

Comrade Joe Ajaero

President

NIGERIA LABOUR CONGRESS (NLC)

NATIONAL HEADQUARTERS