Fuel Subsidy: ‘It’s Chaos And Anarchy Outside’ – Kate Henshaw Laments

Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw, has lamented over the excruciating pain that has followed the removal of fuel subsidy by President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News recalls that Tinubu, during his inaugural speech as president, announced the removal of fuel subsidy which led to a nationwide scarcity and hike of the product.

In a video shared on her Twitter page, Kate Henshaw described the current fuel scarcity situation as chaos and anarchy.

The thespians said the long queues at filling stations have caused gridlock everywhere and advised residents to stay indoors if they do not have reasons to go out.

She said: “It’s chaos and anarchy outside o. From pinnacle, petrol camps, everywhere blocked, front, back. If you don’t have to go outside, please, there is no ‘we are outside’. No outside, go into your house and stay there.”

Sowore Reacts To Tinubu’s Fuel Subsidy Announcement

Meanwhile, the 2023 presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore has berated President Bola Tinubu for announcing the removal of fuel subsidy in his inaugural speech on Monday.

In a tweet via his verified Twitter handle on Wednesday, the human rights activist said Tinubu announced the removal of fuel subsidy but failed to announce a minimum increment from N30,000 to N250,000.

Sowore, who opposed the fuel subsidy removal, said those who are supporting the fuel subsidy removal have not been able to pay their way to work following the sudden fuel price hikes which have led to hikes in transport fares across the country.