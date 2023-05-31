Fuel Scarcity: Just Like Pharaoh, Tinubu Has Inflicted Pains On Nigerians – Labour Party

The Labour Party (LP) has criticized the fuel subsidy removal plan by the new administration of President Bola Tinubu.

The Labour Party accused Tinubu of inflicting pain on Nigerians just like the biblical Pharaoh, King of Egypt inflicted pain and punishment on the people of Israel who were in his captivity.

The party lamented that Tinubu’s first proclamation as President plunged the country into fuel scarcity, long queues at filling stations, increased price of transportation and general hardship.

Naija News recalls Tinubu during his inaugural speech on Monday, announced that the era of fuel subsidy is gone, sparking the immediate closure of petrol stations and scarcity of the product across the country.

Reacting to the situation via a statement signed on Monday by the party’s Acting National Publicity Secretary, Pastor Obiora Ifoh, Labour Party said: “As we speak now the queues are back again and Nigerians will, as was the case in the previous administration begin to keep vigils in the filling station to get just a few litres of petrol.

“As expected commercial transporters have hiked their trip fares across the country in response to the developments. While product hawkers are once more the king of the jungle.

“This scenario easily reminds one of the story of a certain Pharaoh who on assumption of throne empowered his task-masters to triple the daily tasks of the Jews. What a way to announce one’s emergence as the sheriff in town. President Tinubu’s first executive proclamation was such that it is purposed to inflict pains on Nigerians.”