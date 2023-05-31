Fuel Subsidy: Details Of Meeting Between Tinubu Govt, Labour Leaders Emerge

The details of the meeting between the Federal Government and the Organised Labour over fuel subsidy removal have emerged.

Naija News earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu had invited the leadership of the Nigeria Labor Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) to a meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

However, the meeting which began around 4pm on Wednesday, has ended in a deadlock and without a consensus.

Representatives of the Federal Government at the meeting included the Group CEO of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, Mele Kyari; Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele; former Edo State Governor Adams Oshiomhole, and former Commissioner of Information in Lagos State, Dele Alake

The Organised Labour was represented at the meeting by the NLC National President, Joe Ajaero; and the TUC President, Festus Osifo.

After meeting several hours, the NLC President demanded that the Federal Government return to status quo by reversing the price of fuel before resuming negotiations with the NLC.

It was learned that Ajaero, who criticised the removal of subsidy, stated that the status quo should return before any formal engagement with the NLC, to protect the Nigerian workforce and proffer additional solutions.

He insisted that the Federal Government did not enter into any conversation even on palliative measures for Nigerians, hence the rejection of the latest announcement.

Ajaero said the labour leaders will meet with its members possibly this week to determine the next line of action.

In a chat with reporters after the meeting, Dele Alake described the meeting as robust, adding that talks with the labour leaders would continue.

He expressed hope that the parties would reach a reasonable conclusion at its next adjourned meeting.