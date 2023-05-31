Details Of APC Govs Meeting With Adamu Emerge

At a meeting on Wednesday, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) warned its governors against deviating from the party’s manifesto, emphasizing that any consequences of such actions would be shouldered by the state’s chief executives.

The National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu issued this warning at the APC national secretariat during a consultative meeting with the governors.

Among the governors in attendance were Imo’s Hope Uzodinma, Yobe’s Mai Mala Buni, Kogi’s Yahaya Bello, and others.

Adamu implored the governors to uphold the party’s manifesto as much as possible, reminding them that as the chief executives of the states, they represent the APC and should reflect its values in their actions.

Despite the difficult times, especially the controversial lift of the fuel subsidy, the APC expects them to have a firm understanding and appreciation of the citizens’ struggles.

Adamu also pledged that the party would offer full cooperation to the governors and would provide advice on any problems encountered. But he cautioned, “Whatever you do, do not forget that you will bear your cross.”

Governor Uzodinma, speaking for his colleagues, reassured their full cooperation with the party to achieve set targets.

He highlighted that the APC governors are the stewards of the party’s policies and programs, acting as salesmen to the public.

The Progressive Governors Forum, under his leadership, will work closely with the party, emphasizing that their loyalty to the party is absolute.

Uzodinma expressed optimism for the future, stating, “APC is the only party we have got in Nigeria. The governors of APC seem to be the most active governors in Nigeria. So, my assurance is that we are just constructive partners to work with the party.”

He reaffirmed the symbiotic relationship between the party and the governors, noting that neither can achieve much without the other.