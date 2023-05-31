Davido Reacts As FG Set To Confer Him With National Honour

Afrobeats star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has reacted after he was selected among the worthy recipients of a national honour by former President, Muhammadu Buhari.

Naija News reports that the DMW boss is among the 20 people who bagged the Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON).

Taking to his Instagram page, Davido thanked the Federal Government for recognizing his contribution in the entertainment industry.

He wrote, “Honored to hear the news that I have been conferred with an 0ON (0fficer of the Order of Nigeria) by The Federal Government of Nigeria. I am grateful for this recognition and honour.

“It has always been my mission to use my platform to showcase our country – the passion, the resilience, the joy the culture and of course the struggles of our people. I do not take any of this for granted.

“We have one Nigeria and we wil continue to do whatever we must to make it better! Thank you all for being on this journey with me. So help us God. 001 – 00N.”