Coach Ange Postecoglou Is Tottenham’s Favorite Choice

The manager of Celtic, Ange Postecoglou, is the current front-runner for the vacant managerial position at Tottenham Hotspur.

Reports in the United Kingdom claimed that Tottenham Hotspur has listed Postecoglou, Marco Silva of Fulham, and Roberto De Zerbi of Brighton as the managers the North London side are considering for the job.

But Postecoglou who has been so successful with Celtic in the 2022-2023 season is said to be the number one choice for the managerial position according to Sky Sports.

Postecoglou is one win away from completing the Scottish domestic treble after leading Celtic to 82 victories in his first 112 games as manager.

After winning the Premiership and League Cup, they face Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the Scottish Cup final on Saturday.

The 57-year-old Australian tactician who was formerly linked with the managerial position at Chelsea and Everton is yet to sign a new deal with Celtic even though his current deal with the Scottish club has officially expired on May 31, 2023.

Before now, Tottenham were targeting the coach of Feyenoord, Arne Slot, as the club’s best option but he snubbed them by announcing his intention to remain with the reigning Dutch Eredivisie champions.

Hence, Spurs are still searching for a permanent coach since Italian tactician, Antonio Conte left the club in March. The club which failed to qualify for the Champions League this season is currently being managed by a former Tottenham midfielder, Ryan Mason, on an interim basis.