Buhari’s Ex-Spokesperson, Femi Adesina Gets New Job

Ex-President Muhammadu Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina is preparing to take on a new role as Executive Vice Chairman at The Sun Newspaper starting September 1.

Adesina, who has previously served The Sun Newspaper as the Managing Editor and Editor-in-Chief, confirmed this in an interview with The Crest on May 26, his last day as presidential spokesperson.

The appointment was made by the newspaper’s founder, Senator Orji Kalu.

Speaking on his appointment he said, “I came from The Sun newspaper. I was the MD/Editor-in-Chief (of the publishing company). And when I wanted to leave, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu said ‘Don’t resign. You may get to the government and you don’t like it. You can always come back. Or, you may get to the government and stay eight years; you can always come back. I’m going to make you the Executive Vice Chairman of the company.’ Not only did he say it, he issued me the letter. Yes, I have the letter”

The platform also reported that the gap before starting his new role is intended to give Adesina a chance to relax following his refusal to take leave throughout his eight years serving as the ex-President’s spokesman.

According to the report, Adesina plans to retire to a serene location to write his memoirs.

Adesina was appointed Special Adviser (Media and Publicity) by ex-President Buhari on May 31, 2015. Before that, he served as the president of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE).