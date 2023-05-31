Buhari: Did Anambra People Not Give Peter Obi 97% Of Their Votes After The Massacre? – Omokri Defends Katsina Indigenes

Former president aide, Reno Omokri has berated individuals castigating Katsina residents for celebrating the arrival of Muhammadu Buhari.

He argued that such a a move indicates the mental laziness and double standards of some individuals.

Speaking via Instagram, the political analyst pointed out that when the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, was the governor of Anambra hundreds of young males were killed and their bodies were thrown in a river yet Anambra indigenes gave him 97 percent of their votes during the 2023 elections.

He insisted that if people did not condemn Anambra indigenes for their support despite the dire incident that occured during Obi’s tenure, then it was unrealistic to condemn Katsina for receiving Buhari who built universities, railways, roads, hospitals, and other projects in Katsina.

He wrote, “Castigating Katsina people for celebrating General Buhari shows the mental laziness and double standards of some of us. Anambra had the most extrajudicial killings under Peter Obi. Research it. Hundreds of young Anambra males were killed, and their bodies were dumped in the Ezu River under Obi.

“Yet, Anambra people still celebrate Peter Obi, who saved their money in his personal bank to earn interest for him rather than build infrastructure for them. They not only celebrated Obi, but they also gave him an astonishing 97% of their votes during #NigerianElections2023.

“If we did not condemn that, why are we acting like Katsina people are intellectually inferior for celebrating a man who built more infrastructure for them than anyone living or dead?

“Buhari built universities, railways, roads, hospitals, and other projects in Katsina. Name just one school Obi built in Anambra. If you can’t, then what do we call you?”