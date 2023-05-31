BREAKING: Two Ranking Senators Dump PDP, Set To Join APC

Two ranking Senators have dumped the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and are reportedly set to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the coming days.

Naija News reports that Senators Mathew Urhogide and Ayo Akinyelure dumped the party, 48 hours after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu assumed office.

Senator Urhogide represents Edo South Senatorial District in the red chamber while Senator Akinyelure represents Ondo Central Senatorial District.

The notice of their resignations was contained in two separate letters addressed to the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, and read during Wednesday’s plenary session.

In the letter, Senator Urhogide said his decision to resign is because of the inability of the PDP to reconcile the power struggle in the party, while Akinyelure said in his letter that the internal crisis in the PDP was the reason for his resignation.