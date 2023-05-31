Peter Obi’s Petition Against Tinubu Faces Delay

The Labour Party (LP) and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi hit a delay in their case at the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) on Wednesday.

The court had scheduled a hearing for 9 am on Wednesday for LP to continue presenting their case, offering them four hours to call witnesses and submit documents.

However, complications arose when the party was unable to proceed.

LP lawyer, Awa Kalu (SAN) explained to the court that they had intended to start by submitting documents but were unable to do so due to issues at their secretariat.

He informed the court that two key staff members at the petitioner’s secretariat fell ill, halting their ability to continue.

The legal teams of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettma, and the All Progressives Congress (APC), represented by Abubakar Mahmoud (SAN), Wole Olanipekun (SAN), and Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), respectively, did not oppose Kalu’s request for an adjournment.

However, Mahmoud urged the court to note the delay and subtract it from the total number of days previously granted to LP to present their case.

Presiding Justice Haruna Tsammani granted Kalu’s request for adjournment, rescheduling the hearing for 9 am on Thursday.

On the previous day, LP had another disappointing showing when they only used a small portion of the three hours allotted to them. They managed to call just one witness and tendered two sets of documents.

The PEPC plans to resume sitting at 2 pm for further hearing in the petition by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Atiku Abubakar.