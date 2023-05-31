Breaking: NNPC Releases Official Statement, Confirms New Pump Price Of Petrol

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has confirmed an adjustment in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly called petrol.

The NNPCL in a statement on Wednesday by its Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Garba Deen Muhammad said the pump price of petrol across all its retail outlets have been adjusted to reflect current market realities.

The statement added that the company regrets any inconvenience this development may have caused and pleaded for continued patronage, support, and understanding.

The full statement reads: “NNPC Limited wishes to inform our esteemed customers that we have adjusted our pump prices of PMS across our retail outlets, in line with current market realities.

“As we strive to provide you with the quality service for which we are known, it is pertinent to note that prices will continue to fluctuate to reflect market dynamics.

“We assure you that NNPC Limited is committed to ensuring a ceaseless supply of products.

“The company sincerely regrets any inconvenience this development may have caused.

“We greatly appreciate your continued patronage, support, and understanding during this time of change and growth.”

A template which emerged earlier on social media shows the adjusted prices of petrol in Nigeria following fuel subsidy removal as depicted below.