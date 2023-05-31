ASUU: Industrial Court Upholds FG’s ‘No Work No Pay’ Policy

The no-work no pay policy adopted by the Federal Government against the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has been upheld by the National Industrial Court.

Naija News recalls that the academic union went on an eight-month-long strike following the government’s failure to meet their demand. The university lecturers had however demanded the payment of their salaries for the striking period.

But the federal government in its no-work no pay policy refused to pay the union’s members after they had called off the strike.

Sequel to this, the government dragged ASUU before the National Industrial Court over the demand of the union for the payment of their salaries from February 14 to October 7, 2022, when the strike was called off.

However, the court in a judgement delivered by its President, Justice Benedict Kanyip, upheld that it is within the right of the Federal Government to withhold salaries of workers who embark on industrial action.

Justice Kanyip said the government’s policy of no work no pay adopted is a legal act.

The court, however, held that it is a violation of University Autonomy for the Federal Government to impose the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) platform on members of ASUU who reserve the right to determine how their salaries should be paid.