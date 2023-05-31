Anthony Martial Will Miss FA Cup Final Between Man United And Man City

Manchester United winger Anthony Martial will miss Saturday’s FA Cup final against Manchester City due to a hamstring injury.

The French international suffered an injury during Sunday’s 2-1 victory over Fulham at Old Trafford.

The 27-year-old France international was diagnosed with a muscle problem, according to the club’s statement.

An official statement from the club read: “The France international strained his hamstring towards the end of Sunday’s 2-1 win against Fulham at Old Trafford.

“Assessments have since revealed a muscle tear that rules the 27-year-old out of the Wembley showdown.”

After winning the League Cup in February, United are competing for a domestic double against their City rivals, Manchester City.

If United beat City on June 3, it would prevent coach Pep Guardiola from repeating Sir Alex Ferguson’s United’s 1999 Triple Crown feat. City are already Premier League winners, they need to win the FA Cup and then the Champions League final against Inter Milan on June 10 to break the treble record.

Martial scored six goals and supplied two assists in 21 Premier League appearances this season despite playing through numerous injuries.

United were also worried about the health of winger Antony because he was carried out of the 4-1 triumph over Chelsea on a stretcher while in tears.

According to manager Erik ten Hag on Sunday, the 23-year-old Brazilian will “probably” recover from his ankle injury in time for Saturday’s FA Cup final.