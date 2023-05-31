Alex Otti Dissolves All Gov Board In Abia, Freezes State Accounts 

Abia State’s freshly inaugurated Governor, Alex Otti, has directed that all state accounts be frozen including those of the state’s agencies domiciled in every bank and financial institution across the state and country.

Naija News reports that the governor in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma also directed that all boards of the state should also be dissolved.

The statement noted that starting from Monday, May 29, 2023, all banks and other financial institutions in the country are directed to immediately cease from honouring any cheque, or document not approved by the governor.

See the full statement below:

ABIA STATE GOVERNOR DR. ALEX OTTI ORDERS FREEZING OF THE STATE ACCOUNTS, DISSOLUTION OF ALL BOARDS

”The Governor of Abia State, His Excellency, Dr. Alex Otti, OFR, has directed the immediate freezing of all accounts of the Abia State Government and those of its agencies domiciled in every bank and financial institution across the State and the Federation.

”The Governor in a statement issued by his media office on Monday, May 29, 2023, said with this notice, all banks and other financial institutions in the country are directed to immediately seize from honouring any cheque, document, instrument or directive of any kind not expressly approved by or emanating from him.

”Similarly, Governor Otti has directed the immediate dissolution of all boards of the Abia State Government agencies and parastatals and subsequently ordered the chief executives of these organisations to hand over to those next in line to them.”

Ferdinand Ekeoma

Special Adviser

(Media & Publicity)

Abia State Governor

30/05/2023.