10th NASS: APC Governors Hold Crucial Meeting With Party’s NWC

Governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday held a crucial meeting with the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

The meeting held at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

The Governors started arriving some minutes after 5 pm and headed straight inside for the meeting with the NWC.

Some of them sighted include Governors of Imo, Hope Uzodinma, Yobe, Mai Mala Buni, Kogi, Yahaya Bello, Nasarawa, Abdullahi Sule, Niger, Mohammed Umar Bago, Kaduna, Ubah Sani, Gombe, Mohammed Inua Yahaya, and Kebbi, Nasir Idris.

Though the agenda for the meeting was not made public, a source in the NWC said it was called to discuss the 10th National Assembly leadership zoning arrangements.

The meeting was still in progress at the time of filing this report.