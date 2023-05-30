VIDEO: Reactions As Dbanj Steps Out In Crop Top

Popular Nigerian singer, Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, better known as Dbanj, has sparked mixed reactions online with his latest fashion style.

Naija News reports that in a video which surfaced online the ‘Koko Master’ was captured wearing a crop top and walking majestically.

Over the years, different Nigerian celebrities like Timaya, Bella Shmurda, Chike, Don Jazzy, and many others have got people talking with some of their fashion styles.

However, many Nigerians expressed their thought over Dbanj’s outfit.

thefoodnetwork wrote: “Dbanj and Timaya’s fashion sense ehn! Na only them understand… Kanye is their role model”

electra_ndukwe wrote: “Can’t believe I’m seeing this but he does look good in it”

mcmakopolo1 wrote: “Every body is coming out these days … outsiders”

wako wrote: “He come be like Swanky”

alimat_adeshola wrote: “Y’all will sha find ways to discredit anyone that doesn’t dress or behave the way you want them to. Wahala for who dey always listen to people’s opinion ooo. Dbanj is an entertainer and this looks really nice on him”

leadddy wrote: “If not that Dbanj is married,we would read meaning to the way he is dressed.

Kileleyi?”

fundzjnr wrote: “This is not fashion . This is promoting LGBTQ”

luvtiwalycrazy wrote: “Osheeyyyyyyy Princess Dbanj”

derirose28 wrote: “Funny how he looks good in it”