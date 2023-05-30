VIDEO: Kate Henshaw Surprises Woman Attacked During 2023 Presidential Election

Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw, alongside her colleague, Carolyn Danjuma, have placed a smile on the face of a Nigerian woman who was attacked during the 2023 presidential election.

Naija News recalls that the woman identified as Jennifer Efidi was attacked at a polling unit in Surulere, Lagos State during the presidential election.

A Twitter user shared the video of Jennifer unwrapping the portrait of the viral photo of her casting her vote after being attacked by thugs.

She expressed excitement and thanked Kate Henshaw and Carolyn for the thoughtful gift, with the actress applauding her for being a brave woman.

Retweeting the post, Kate said her colleague, Carolyn was fully involved but couldn’t make it for the visit.

She wrote: “It wasn’t just me, though, @HrmCarolyna was fully involved. She just couldn’t make the visit the 2nd time.. It was so good to see her joy. May God show up for us always”

Kate Henshaw Jumps On Chidi Mokeme In Excitement

Meanwhile, Kate Henshaw, recently ran into her colleague, Chidi Mokeme as she shouts and jumped on him like a little baby.

Naija News reports that the thespians could not contain their excitement as they hugged tightly, with Mokeme lifting Kate who straddled him by the waist before they shared a kiss.

They also gushed over each other, revealing it has been too long since they both met physically.

According to Chidi Mokeme, he and Kate Henshaw have been friends for over thirty years, since their modeling days.