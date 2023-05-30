Vice President, Kashim Shettima Resumes Work At Presidential Villa

The Nigerian Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has resumed work at the Presidential Villa, Abuja barely 24 hours after his inauguration at the Eagles Square.

Naija News recalls that Shettima during their campaign expressed readiness to hit the ground running immediately after their swearing-in.

Shettima on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, resumed at the Vice President’s Wing of the Presidential Villa at about 12:39 pm.

This publication learnt that the Vice President while addressing State House correspondents in his office, assured of his commitment and that of President Bola Tinubu towards improving the lives of Nigerians.

Speaking on the issue of fuel scarcity that was occasioned by Tinubu’s announcement of fuel subsidy removal, Shettima also assured Nigerians of the current administration’s commitment to making Nigeria better.

APM Set To Lose Suit Against Shettima

Meanwhile, the Presidential Election Petition Court in Abuja has on Tuesday adjourned hearing in the petition of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) against the candidacy of President vice president, Kashim Shettima.

The development came after counsel to President Bola Tinubu referred the panel to a similar judgment passed by the Supreme Court.

Naija News reports that the APM had dragged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), All Progressives Congress (APC), Tinubu, Shettima and APC’s initial Vice-Presidential placeholder, Kabiru Masari to court under the premise that Shettima was illegally nominated.

However, during the hearing on Tuesday, Tinubu’s lawyer, Wole Olanipekun SAN, told the justices that a recent judgement of the Supreme Court touched on similar matters raised by the APM.