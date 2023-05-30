TUC Reacts To Removal Of Fuel Subsidy, Says Tinubu Can’t Take Decision Unilaterally

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has reacted to the removal of subsidies on fuel by President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports the union said the President can not take such a decision on a “delicate” matte unilaterally.

Recall that Tinubu on Monday mentioned the removal of subsidies on petroleum products in the country, while delivering his inaugural address.

Fuel queues have since resurfaced across the country since the presidential pronouncement as Nigerians have begun panic buying since yesterday.

TUC, however, in a statement, co-signed by its President, Festus Osifo; and Secretary General, Nuhu Toro said Tinubu should “tarry awhile to give room for robust dialogue and consultation and stakeholders engagement” before making any decision on the “delicate” matter.

The union also said before the president takes such a decision, he should have considered a lot of issues that need to be amicably looked into and resolved, adding that it was the reason the previous administration pushed it forward.

The TUC president submitted that “While listening to Tinubus’s Inaugural Address, we were at first encouraged, by his pledge to lead as a servant of the people (and not as a ruler) and to always consult and dialogue, especially on key and knotty national issues.

“But we were subsequently taken aback, even horrified, when he announced the withdrawal of subsidy on petroleum products, if, by this, he means increases in pump price and the exploitation of the people by unregulated and exploitative deregulated prices, then it’s a joke taken too far.

“It is not for nothing the Buhari government pushed this to the new administration, but we expect the Tinubu government to be wise on such a sensitive issue and be more explicit in its pronouncement to avoid contradictory interpretation when comparing his written statement, what he said and the provision in 2023 appropriation act.

“We dare say that this is a very delicate issue that touches on the lives, if not very survival, of particularly the working people, hence ought to have been treated with utmost caution, and should have been preceded by robust dialogue and consultation with, the representatives of the working people, including professionals, market people, students and the poor masses.

“Accordingly, we hereby demand that President Tinubu should tarry awhile to give room for robust dialogue and consultation and stakeholders engagement, just as he opined in his speech until all issues and questions – and there are a host of them! – to ensure that they are amicably considered and resolved. Nigerian Workers and indeed masses must not be made to suffer the inefficiency of successive governments.”