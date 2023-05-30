Toyin Abraham Writes Open Letter To Tinubu, Discloses Reason For Support

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has opened up on the reason she supported the candidacy of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu despite the heavy criticism she experienced.

Speaking via an open letter following the inauguration of Tinubu on Monday, the thespian opened up on the reason for pitching her tent with the president amidst heavy backlash from netizens.

According to her, she supported Tinubu because of his track record as a Senator and a Governor, adding that she believes he would do better as a President.

The actress stated that she is not motivated by ethnicity or religion when it comes to her choice of leaders.

Toyin urged the President to listen to the concerns of the people and address their fears about the future to restore public confidence.

Toyin Abraham And Eniola Badmua Storm Tinubu’s Inauguration

Meanwhile, Toyin Abraham and Eniola Badmus had stepped out in colourful traditional attire for Bola Tinubu’s inauguration, which held on May 29th, 2023.

Naija News reports that the actresses and several movie stars on Monday attended the presidential inauguration at the Eagles Square in Abuja in aso ebi.

Eniola, who came under heavy criticism for publicizing the Asoebi immediately after the presidential elections in February, was in charge of the distribution.

Taking to her Instagram, Eniola shared a photo of her outfit, which included, shoes and bag before stepping out with it for the inauguration.

She captioned the photo, “#inauguration2023 #May29 #Renewedhope #Bat2023.” Then she posted a video of herself wearing the outfit.