Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Tuesday, 30th May, 2023

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been sworn in as the 16th democratically elected President of Nigeria.

Naija News reports that Tinubu was sworn in by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kayode Ariowolaon Monday.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at the Eagles Square, Abuja.

Tinubu, a former Lagos State Governor, takes over from former President, Muhammadu Buhari.

Before Tinubu’s swearing-in, his running mate in the last election, Kashim Shettima, was sworn in as the new Vice President, taking over from Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has vowed to remove Petroleum subsidy and channel the funds to other segments of the economy.

Naija News reports that Tinubu stated this while delivering his inaugural speech after his swearing-in.

While stating that hope is back for Nigeria, Tinubu promised local and foreign investors to revisit the issue of multiple taxations.

He also promised that his regime will defend the nation against terror and other criminal elements that are threatening its existence.

According to him, the nation will be governed by the rule, and he will ensure that the regime remodels the economy of the country.

He said that electricity will be more affordable and available to all businesses to ensure growth.

Former President, Muhammadu Buhari, has arrived in his hometown Daura, in Katsina State, shortly after departing Abuja on Monday.

Naija News reported earlier that the former Nigerian leader left Eagles Square, the arena of the presidential inauguration ceremony in Abuja, on Monday afternoon shortly after he officially handed over government to his successor, President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Buhari and his wife, Aisha, drove straight to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport accompanied by some of their former aides who bid them farewell to Daura.

The former president had repeatedly mentioned before now that he was eager to return to Daura to continue his pastoral work.

Shortly after departing the airport on Monday, Buhari and his immediate family arrived in Daura and were received by a mammoth crowd.

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, better known as Abba Gida-Gida, has asked operatives of the Department of States Services (DSS), Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and Hisbah (Sharia police) to go after properties allegedly sold by his predecessor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

Naija News reports that Gida-Gida gave the order on Monday when he announced the sacking of some government officials appointed by the former governor.

In an executive order he signed, the new governor ordered that “all political appointees heading government MDAs and companies are hereby relieved of their appointment with immediate effect.”

He also immediately dissolved all boards of MDAs, companies and institutions of higher learning.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved his first appointments hours after he was sworn into power.

Naija News recalls that former President, Muhammadu Buhari had earlier today handed over to Tinubu at the Eagles Square, Abuja.

Following his inauguration, Tinubu approved the appointment of Victor Adekunle Adeleke as his State Chief of Protocol.

He also appointed former Lagos State Commissioner of Information, Dele Alake as Presidential Spokesman and Olusegun Dada Special Adviser, Digital Media

The newly appointed SCOP, Adeleke, who’s from Oyo State officially began his assignment today.

He’s an accomplished diplomat and lawyer.

He joined the Nigerian Foreign Service in 1993 and rose through the ranks, serving in various missions abroad and at the Headquarters, including the State House.

Adeleke’s appointment is adjudged as well-deserved by his colleagues as he takes over from Ambassador Lawal Kazuare.

In the early hours of Monday, a group of angry youths stormed a police post located on Olayiwola Close in the Oregun area of Ikeja, Lagos State.

They set the police post ablaze and injured a policeman who was on duty at the time.

The injured policeman, who sustained a head injury, was quickly taken to an emergency centre at the toll gate along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway for immediate medical attention.

Confirming the attack, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, stated that an investigation into the case has been initiated.

In his inaugural address at Eagle Square, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday pledged to review the naira redesign policy implemented by his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari.

He emphasized that both new and old currency notes would continue to be accepted as legal tender.

President Tinubu acknowledged the need for a thorough house cleansing in monetary policy.

He called for the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to work towards achieving a unified exchange rate.

This, he explained, would redirect funds from arbitrage towards meaningful investments in infrastructure, equipment, and job creation, thereby fueling the real economy.

Tinubu highlighted the importance of reducing interest rates to stimulate investment and consumer spending, which in turn would sustain economic growth.

Hours before the end of his eight-year tenure on Monday, May 29, President Muhammadu Buhari said that Nigerians are more difficult to lead than his cattle and sheep.

The president stated this on Sunday during his speech at the Presidential Inauguration Gala Night held at the State House Conference Centre inside the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

President Buhari reiterated that he cannot wait to go back to Daura in Katsina State and attend to his cattle and sheep on his farm.

According to the president, he would need to reduce the number of cattle and sheep on his ranch because he would not have enough money to buy feed for them after office

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan has shed light on why he graciously conceded defeat after losing the 2015 presidential election to President Muhammadu Buhari.

In an interview with Arise Television on Monday, Jonathan expressed his prioritization of Nigeria’s well-being over personal ambitions as the driving force behind his decision.

Jonathan emphasized that the circumstances surrounding Buhari handing over to President-elect, Bola Tinubu are different from his own experience.

During his tenure, Jonathan handed over power to a different political party, which presented unique challenges.

Jonathan candidly shared that during his time, some senior officers expressed concerns about potential mistreatment by the incoming government, worrying that they might be unfairly thrown into jail without proper due process.

However, despite these apprehensions, Jonathan made the decision to concede defeat because his primary focus was on the well-being of the country.

The Force Headquarters has denied media reports that the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba has been sacked by a Federal High Court judgment in Awka, the Anambra State capital.

Naija News reported that the presiding judge, Justice Fatun Riman had declared that the appointment and stay in office of the police boss is illegal, having attained the constitutional retirement age of 60 years in March 2023.

The court also ordered Baba to stop parading himself as the IGP and ordered the President to convene a meeting of the Nigeria Police Council to appoint a new police boss who will hold office for four years.

But in a statement on Monday titled, “IGP Not Sacked, Disregard Trending False News”, the Police Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, asked Nigerians to ignore the news regarding the sack of the police boss.

Adejobi stated that the IGP still has the right to appeal the judgment, hence the news of his sack is false, unfounded, and perceived to be the handiwork of mischief makers.

