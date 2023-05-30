Three Reasons Politicians From Other Tribes Do Not Want Igbos To Rule Nigeria – Seyi Law Replies Pere

Popular Nigerian comedian, Seyi Law has reacted to former Big Brother Naija housemate Pere Egbi condemnation of the hatred expressed towards Igbos in the Nigerian political environment.

Recall that Egbi had earlier lamented that Igbos are often treated unfairly by other tribes and suffer subjection in the political space.

He wrote, ’The hate against the Igbos in Nigeria is real. I AM NOT even Igbo or Yoruba or Hausa and I feel for them. Someone who is in politics once told me that “an Igbo person can never rule Nigeria”. If say Jesus no hold my right hand that day, I for slap am. Online I see lots of hate toward the Igbo tribe. This is coming from people within the political space. We have a serious problem in Nigeria and we need to be honest about it and face it head on. This is unfair.’’

Reacting to Pere claims via Twitter, Seyi warned against pushing a narrative of war due to anger.

He listed reasons why the Igbos constantly suffer isolation in the Nigeria’s political environment.

The comedian argued that Igbos are individualistic in nature, do not respect hierarchy and express a sense of hatred and superiority over other tribes.

He said, “Pere, I hope we will be discerning enough and wise not to push a narrative of war because of anger. I know that many have called me a tribal bigot for supporting Tinubu, omo ale for not supporting GRV and many more for their own reasons. I have dared them several times to prove all these, but they have failed, and I have concluded that some Nigerians always project their beliefs on others for self-satisfaction.

“What are some of the reasons for this notion you expressed? I have asked questions about this several times, and I have also witnessed some of the answers to the notion. While this is painful to discuss, we must come to the table someday.

“Firstly, it is the average Igbo man’s individualistic nature. Many people of the other tribes have had dealings with some Igbos that have resulted in bad businesses and cheating. Does this justify the notion for some, yes, and to others, maybe. Politics involves the collective and an individualistic mindset can not drive it to success.

“Secondly, some Igbos don’t have respect for hierarchy or authority, even amongst themselves. They believe that my money places me on equal pedestal with elders as long as I am not begging them for anything. This has always put them in conflict with the culture of other tribes.

“Thirdly, some igbos express HATE and a sense of superiority over other tribes without decorum. While many may be quiet about expressing that anger about this, they wait for politics to wield their power. The continuous belief that we do it better and denigrating others from other tribes doing it with never make the Igbos attractive in politics.”