The Usual Blackmail Has Began – Shehu Sani Reacts To Fuel Scarcity

Former Kaduna Lawmaker, Shehu Sani has weighed in on the petroleum scarcity currently plaguing the nation.

Naija News recalls that President Bola Tinubu during his inaugural speech, yesterday, May 29 disclosed that the nation can no longer sustain fuel subsidy.

Tinubu said the outgoing administration made no provision for fuel subsidy in the 2023 budget.

He said, “Subsidy can no longer justify its ever-increasing costs in the wake of drying resources,” he said. Instead, his government will “re-channel the funds into better investment in public infrastructure, education, health care and jobs.”

Following the announcement long queues have erupted in filling stations.

Naija News understands that marketers and operators have increased petrol pump price to N210-N500 per litre.

In Lagos, the sharp increase in fuel pump price is almost 100 per cent as Lagosians purchase the product for N370/per litre from 180/per litre.

In the case of Niger state, fuel pump prices had increased to 210 -300/per litre.

Reacting to the development via Twitter, Sani lamented that the lack of fuel is the usual blackmail that follows the removal of subsidy.

He wrote, “Shutting down Petrol stations on the announcements of the removal of petroleum subsidy is the usual blackmail by the subsidy time to neutralise the subsidy parasites.”