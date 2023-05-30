Tambuwal’s Successor, Sokoto Calls On Opposition For Support, Solicits Prayers 

The new Sokoto State Governor, Dr Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, has called on the opposition in the state to join hands with him in developing the state.

Sokoto, who is a chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), in his inaugural speech on Monday also solicited prayers from the people of the state for a successful rule.

While highlighting the 9-point agenda of his government, Naija News gathered that the governor pledged to give priority to security, health, and poverty eradication.

He said “I assure you, I will not disappoint you. Rest assured, I will meet your expectations.”

He also promised to review some of the policies of the former administration.

It was however learnt that the outgone governor of the state, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal was not present to perform the symbolic handing over of instruments of authority, but Sokoto and his deputy were administered their Oath by the chief judge of the state, Justice Muhammad Sa’idu Sifawa.

Also, no official of his government as well was present at the ceremony.

The event was attended by the immediate past minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi; the leader of APC in the state, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko; as well as former deputy governors Abdullahi Chiso Dattijo and Mukhtari Shagari, respectively.

Others were the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar; former ambassadors from the state, leaders of APC, federal and state lawmakers, and diplomatic corps among others.