‘She Is Not Scared Of Me’ – Seun Kuti Opens Up On Beating His Wife

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Seun Kuti, has finally reacted to allegations of physically and verbally assaulting his wife.

Naija News reports that this comes after Seun was heard screaming at his wife during his altercation with a police officer in a viral video, with many Nigerians speculating that the singer’s wife may be a victim of domestic violence.

Debunking the claims, the son of Nigerian Afrobeat legend, Fela Kuti, during a recent Instagram live session with fans, said his wife is not scared of him, rather he is the one who is scared of her.

According to him, those who are close to his family can attest to the fact that he is the one who is scared of his wife.

Seun Kuti noted that those speculating the rumours are jealous to see a man talk to his wife and she listened.

He added that he has never even hit his 9-year-old daughter before.

The singer said, “The most important rumour I must dispel, is the one they said that I’m beating my wife. They said I screamed at her to get into the car [in the viral video] and she went into the car.

“That she is scared of me. My wife is not scared of me. Trust me, if you know anybody that knows us, I’m the one that’s scared of my wife. But my wife respects me.

“And I know that many of you Nigerian men were just jealous to see a man that can talk to his wife and his wife would listen. That’s the problem. It’s jealousy.”