See List Of Persons That Welcomed Tinubu As He Makes First Official Appearance At Aso Rock Office

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday made a first public appearance at his office in the Aso Rock Presidential Villa following his inauguration on Monday.

It was gathered that President Tinubu arrived at the office at about 2.30pm.

He was received upon arrival at the forecourt of his office by Vice President Kashim Shettima and some other senior government officials, including Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila and the Permanent Secretary of the State House, Tijjani Umar.

Others who were on ground to receive the President were the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele; the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) Mele Kyari; former Lagos Commissioner for Finance, Mr Wale Edun; Mr Dele Alake; and Hon. James Faleke.

Reports had it that the President is set to meet with the NNPCL Boss, Kyari and the CBN Governor, Emefiele, over the controversies that emerged following his comment about fuel subsidy removal during his inauguration on Monday.

Tinubu Makes Clarification On Fuel Subsidy Comment

President Bola Tinubu has said the announcement of the removal of the fuel subsidy is not a new development nor an action of his administration.

Naija News reports that Tinubu stated this following the long queues at petrol stations nationwide just hours after the news President announced the end of fuel subsidy.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Media Centre said Tinubu was merely communicating the status quo, stating the end to the removal of fuel subsidy will not take immediate effect.

The statement said the development is not a new one, considering that the previous administration’s budget for fuel subsidy was planned and approved to last for only the first half of the year.

It, however, said the panic-buying that has ensued as a result of the announcement is needless.