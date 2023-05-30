Rivers Assembly Confirms Four Nominees As Commissioners

The Rivers State House of Assembly has confirmed the nomination of four individuals as Commissioners in the State Executive Council.

Naija News reports that the nominees were confirmed during Tuesday’s sitting chaired by the Speaker of the Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi Ibani.

The confirmed nominees are Prof. Chinedum Mmon (Commissioner for Education), Prof. Zacheaus Adango; (Commissioner for Justice/Attorney General); Isaac Kamalu (Commissioner for Finance); and George Keli (Commissioner for Works).

It is understood that the four nominees were commissioners in the immediate past administration of Nyesom Wike and are set to work with the new governor, Siminayi Fubara.

More to come…