Reps Back Tinubu On Removal Of Fuel Subsidy 

The House of Representatives has commended the move by President Bola Tinubu to remove subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit popularly known as petrol.

Naija News recalls that Tinubu during his inauguration as President on Monday declared the removal of fuel subsidy, a development which has aroused lots of reactions, both positive and negative.

However, during plenary on Tuesday, the House unanimously adopted a motion of urgent public importance moved by a member of the House, Jimoh Olajide (APC/Lagos).

According to Olajide, Tinubu “is a concerned senior citizen whose agenda is to favour the downtrodden for the purpose of humanity.

“The House is convinced that further legislative actions in supporting Mr President in delivering dividends of democracy will go a long way in enhancing development because he asked for it, he campaigned for it. And he is ready for the task ahead.

“The House is convinced that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Tutor-General of Nigerian Politics, is concerned about the masses and has meaningful objective to utilise Nigeria funds appropriately, with budgetary reforms agenda on education, health, infrastructure, agriculture, food, security and, above all, security of lives and property as embedded in the Constitution.”

The lawmaker, therefore, prayed to the House to “Salute his courage and boldness to serve our country Nigeria with honesty and integrity” and to “congratulate him for his readiness for national task ahead and service to humanity.”

He as well urged them “Appeal to Nigerians to remain patient, resilient and prayerful so that the President can deliver on his promises,” after which lawmakers unanimously adopted the motion and the prayer.