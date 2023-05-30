Presidential Tribunal Court Adjourns Atiku’s Case Against Tinubu

The suit by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its 2023 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar challenging the victory of President Bola Tinubu at the February 25 presidential election has been adjourned till Wednesday, 31st May.

This was after the tribunal on Tuesday admitted in evidence copies of results sheets, printouts of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), and record of the number of Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) collected for the last presidential election across the 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) which were tendered by the petitioners’ lawyers, Eyitayo Jegede (SAN).

The documents were tendered as part of the commencement of the hearing in the petition by the PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The petitioners did not call any witnesses.

Objection was however raised in relation to some of the documents by lawyers to the respondents.

The panel led by Justice Justice Haruna Tsammani after hearing from all concerned parties, adjourned sitting till 2 pm on Wednesday.

Obi Presents First Witness

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi has presented his first witness in court in the suit challenging the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the February 25 election.

Naija News reports Obi and his party presented the witness on Tuesday at the resumed hearing of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) sitting at the Court of Appeal in Abuja.

A lawyer, Lawrence Uchenna Nwakaeti, from Ihiala, Anambra state, was presented by Obi’s legal team as their first witness.

As Obi and LP commenced their trial today, their suit is hinged on the non-qualification of Tinubu who contested on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a result of the double nomination of his Vice, Kashim Shettima, and the alleged drug trafficking conviction in the United States.