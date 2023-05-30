Popular Nollywood Actress Drops Bombshell As Marriage With Husband Crash

Popular Yoruba Nollywood actress, Bukola Arugba, has announced a divorce from her husband and colleague, Damola Olatunji.

Naija News reports that there have been speculations of crisis and alleged infidelity between the couple but they debunked it.

However, Bukola in a notice through her lawyers declared that she and her husband, Damola are no longer an item and have parted ways.

In what seemed like a surprise to many, the thespian said they were never married but are blessed with twins.

Although the Lawyers failed to disclose reasons for the separation, but stressed the separation is without any hard feelings or ill will.

The notice added that the couple have both agreed to jointly ensure that the well-being and welfare of their two children is guaranteed.

See the notice below:

Don’t Allow Social Media Deceive You

Meanwhile, Nollywood actor cum media personality, Chinedu Ani Emmanuel popularly known as Nedu has shared some of his beliefs on marriage.

The thespian who broke up with his wife over paternity issues expressed confidence in the sustainability of some marriages.

Speaking to single people, he asked them not to be deceived by the popular saying on social media that marriage no longer works.

He gave the advice on the latest episode of The Honest Bunch audiovisual podcast co-hosted by him.

The thespian insisted that the institution of marriage is still potent.