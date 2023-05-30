Photos: President Tinubu First Day At Work [Video]

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday resumed work at his office in the Aso Rock Presidential Villa following his inauguration.

Naija News reports that the President was received upon arrival at the forecourt of his office by Vice President Kashim Shettima and some other senior government officials, including Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila and the Permanent Secretary of the State House, Tijjani Umar.

Others who were on ground to receive the President were the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele; the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) Mele Kyari; former Lagos Commissioner for Finance, Mr Wale Edun; Mr Dele Alake; and Hon. James Faleke.