Pastor Odukoya Eulogises Late Wife Nomthi On Posthumous Birthday

The senior pastor of Fountain of Life Church in Lagos, Taiwo Odukoya, on Tuesday celebrated his late wife Nomthi on her posthumous birthday.

Odukoya lost Nomthi on November 9, 2021, following a two-year battle with cancer.

The clergyman said in an Instagram post that Nomthi was his confidante, and that she made their union extraordinary.

“On this posthumous birthday, I celebrate you, Nomthi. You were my confidante, best friend, lover, and so much more. Your warmth, kindness, and unwavering support made our journey together an extraordinary one. Your legacy of kindness, compassion, and resilience will remain forever. Happy Birthday, Nomthi. I love you always,” he wrote.

A member of his church and former chairman of First Bank of Nigeria Ltd, Ibukun Awosika wrote in the comment section of the post, “Beautiful inside and outside. That’s pastor Nomthi. Forever loved and remembered.”

Gospel singer Nikki Laoye also commented, “Oh she’s May 30th too. We remember and celebrate you today, Pastor Nomthi. Rest on ma.”

Odukoya wedded Nomthi, a South African, in January 2010, five years after his first wife Pastor Bimbo Odukoya died on December 11, 2005 from injuries sustained in a plane crash the previous day.