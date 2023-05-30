‘Nigeria’s Journey Into Glory Has Begun’ – Fani-Kayode Reacts To Tinubu’s Inauguration

Former Minister of Aviation and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Femi Fani-Kayode, has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his inauguration.

Naija News reports that Tinubu and Kashim Shettima were sworn in Monday as President and Vice President of Nigeria respecttively by the Chief of Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola.

In a tweet via his Twitter handle on Monday, Fani-Kayode said the nation’s journey into glory and march into the promised land has begun under the Tinubu administration.

The former minister also described Tinubu and Shettima as committed, courageous, and trustworthy leaders, and congratulated the duo on their inauguration.

He wrote: “It is finished! Now begins our nation’s journey into glory and march into the Promise Land under committed, courageous and trustworthy leaders! Congratulations to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and to Vice President Kashim Shettima! God is faithful. Glory be to His holy name!”

Tinubu Makes First Appointments As President

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved his first appointments hours after he was sworn into power.

Following his inauguration, Tinubu approved the appointment of Victor Adekunle Adeleke as his State Chief of Protocol.

He also appointed former Lagos State Commissioner of Information, Dele Alake as Presidential Spokesman and Olusegun Dada as the Special Adviser, Digital Media.

The newly appointed SCOP, Adeleke, who’s from Oyo State officially began his assignment today. He’s an accomplished diplomat and lawyer.