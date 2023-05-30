Nigerian Housewife Who Brutalises 7-Year-Old Maid With Electric Cable Nabbed

A Nigerian housewife, Maryam Mohammed has been arrested by the Nigeria Police Force for brutalising a seven-year-old girl, Angela David, who was kept in her care.

According to reports, Mohammed, who was said to have been angered by the victim’s inability to attend to some domestic chores, allegedly used an electric cable to beat the minor, thereby inflicting body injuries on the girl.

Marks of brutality were clearly seen on the victim’s head down to her back and knees.

The victim is currently receiving medical care at Bakari Bole Clinic, Shagari low-cost, in the Yola-South Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

Confirming Mohammed’s arrest, the spokesperson for the state police command, SP Suleiman Nguroje, said the suspect had been taken into custody.

He said the suspect would appear in court tomorrow (Wednesday) to face justice in line with extant laws.

“The police is hereby advising parents to be wary of giving out their children to others for keeps,” Nguroje said.

While narrating her ordeal, little Angela said, “She fed me only once daily, so I was too weak to wash utensils on that ill-fated day.

“She used electric cable and strands of the moringa tree to whip me all over my body.”

Also, speaking on the matter, the mother of the victim, Elsey David, said, “I gave her my daughter some eight months ago to assist her with domestic work. It was on condition that she would in turn enroll the child in school but she didn’t.”