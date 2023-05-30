Nigeria Police Release Details Of 78 Arrested Allies Of Ex-Oyo State Parks Chairman, Auxiliary

The Oyo State Police Command has taken into custody 78 individuals associated with the Park Management System (PMS) under allegations of planning substantial public disturbances in the state.

Naija News had earlier reported that police during an operation at Diamond Hotel, Alakia, Ibadan, owned by the former PMS chairman, Mukaila Lamidi, also known as Auxiliary, recovered guns, ammunition, and charms.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Command’s spokesperson, SP Osifeso Adewale, confirmed that the police operation was based on intelligence and designed to thwart what he called a “coordinated attempt at destabilising the state through wide-scale civil disturbance.”

He implicated the Park Management Systems and Mukaila Lamidi AKA Auxiliary, particularly in the light of the recent dissolution of the Disciplinary Committee of the PMS.

Adewale disclosed, “On Tuesday 30/05/2023, a strategic intelligence coordinated raid around his location at Diamond Hotel led to the arrest of 78 suspected troublemakers who were planning to cause mayhem early today in major parts of the Metropolis. They were found in possession of sophisticated firearms, 724 cartridges, assorted charms, 33 mobile phones, and about N3,450,000 ($8,550).”

He added that more firearms were found in hotel rooms and parked vehicles.

Following these events, Adewale urged the public to cooperate by providing useful information to aid in apprehending the escaped PMS chief.

He reassured residents that the area and its surroundings were being actively monitored and adequately patrolled by police to instil confidence and prevent any fear of harassment or molestation.

The Command asked the residence to call the control room numbers: 615(Tell free) (Oyo State Security Trust Fund), and Oyo State Police Command Emergency lines 07055495413 and 08081768614 in case of emergency.

The seized items included a variety of firearms, ammunition, cutlasses, jack knives, mobile phones, a laptop, charms, vehicles, and a significant cash sum.

The police command said the suspects comprise 49 males and 29 females and they were listed as follows:

“Tirimisiyu Odunayo ‘m’ Age 55 Yrs, Isiaka Idris ‘m’ Age 45 Yrs, Kamoru Yusuf ‘m’ Age 55 Yrs, Adebayo Olalekan ‘m’ Age 18 Yrs, Kolawole Joshua ‘m’ Age 48 Yrs, Moradeyo Tosin ‘m’ Age 30 Yrs, Oluwole Akanbi ‘m’ Age 60 Yrs, Isiaka Lamidi ‘m’ Age 53 Yrs, Opeyemi Abdulahi ‘m’ Age 25 Yrs, Abdulahi Inaomo ‘m’ Age 50 Yrs, Musa Odunayo ‘m’ Age 44 Yrs, Biodun Olaniyi ‘m’ Age 35 Yrs, Alabi Ibrahim ‘m,’ Age 20 Yrs, Hammed Yusuf ‘m’ Age 34 Yrs.

“Others Are “Adedokun Tajudeen ‘m’ Age 50 Yrs; Olaniyi Olayinka ‘m’ Age 33 Yrs; Abass Ogunmola ‘m’ Age 50 Yrs; Inaolaji Banjo ‘m’ Age 49 Yrs; Sikiru Afolabi ‘m’ Age 53 Yrs; Aweda Bashiru ‘m’ Age 42 Yrs; Amos Ajayi ‘m’ Age 45 Yrs; Akande Basit ‘m’ Age 21 Yrs; Hammed Dauda ‘m’ Age 30 Yrs; Afeez Ademola ‘m’ Age 30 Yrs; Sarafa Adewale ‘m’ Age 54 Yrs; Owoade Sodiq ‘m’ Age 34 Yrs; Azeez Olaide ‘m’ Age 38 Yrs; Taofeeq Robiu ‘m’ Age 52 Yrs; Hammed Rasaq ‘m’ Age 41 Yrs; Kunle Oladosun ‘m’ Age 50 Yrs; Moses Owuru ‘m’ Age 38 Yrs

“32. Odunayo Abiodun ‘m’ Age 35 Yrs; Adepoju Adewale ‘m’ Age 46 Yrs; Fatai Abidemi ‘m’ Age 42 Yrs; Teslim Ishola ‘m’ Age 40 Yrs; Adebayo Akande ‘m’ Age 33 Yrs; Isamotu Sulaimon ‘m’ Age 45 Yrs; Oladeji Felix ‘m’ Age 31 Yrs And Moruf Lateef ‘m’ Age 45 Yrs.

“Ajadi Ademola ‘m’ Age 22 Yrs; Adekunle Adejare ‘m’ Age 40 Yrs; Olaonipekun Jamiu ‘m’ Age 28 Yrs; Ukana Daniel ‘m’ Age 29 Yrs; Sikiru Adebayo ‘m’ Age 62 Yrs; Wahab Saheed ‘m’ 33 Yrs; Babatunde Ridwan ‘m’ Age 29 Yrs; Adebayo Sodiq ‘m’ Age 23 Yrs; Adabale Afeez ‘m’ Age 25 Yrs; Kafayat Idris ‘f’ Age 30 Yrs; Silifa Ibraheem ‘f’ Age 30 Yrs; Kafayat Alaba ‘f’ Age 30 Yrs; Adijat Olaniyan ‘f’ Age 30 Yrs; Tosin Olalekan ‘f’ Age 35 Yrs; Oyewola Ifeoluwa ‘f’ Age 28 Yrs; Balikis Kabiru ‘f’ Age 32 Yrs; Afolabi Oluwakemi ‘f’ Age 30 Yrs; Ariyo Funmilayo ‘f’ Age 38 Yrs; Rukayat Taiwo ‘f’ Age 30 Yrs.

“Aminat Popoola ‘f’ Age 29 Yrs 60. Funke Mohammed ‘f’ Age 42 Yrs; Taiwo Sulaimon ‘f’ Age 29 Yrs; Ganiyat Fatai ‘f’ Age 41 Yrs; Mutiat Ayoola ‘f’ Age 40 Yrs; Ronke Ogunrinde ‘f’ Age 33 Yrs; Omolara Mustapha ‘f’ Age 42 Yrs; Bunmi Ogunrinade ‘f’ Age 40 Yrs; Akintola Salewa ‘f’ Age 30 Yrs; Maria Ajadi ‘f’ Age 29 Yrs; Tiamiyu Karimot ‘f’ Age 23 Yrs; Adeniyi Funmilayo ‘f’ Age 33 Yrs; Ogundele Taiwo ‘f’ Age 42 Yrs; Ogundele Sukura ‘f’ Age 22 Yrs; Adeola Adeniji ‘f’ Age 20 Yrs; Sulia Salawu ‘f’ Age 29 Yrs; Fatai Fasilat ‘f’ Age 49 Yrs; Olajumoke Olawuwo ‘f’ 52 Yrs; Adedokun Maria ‘f’ Age 23 Yrs And Smila Abiodun ‘m’ Age 35 Yrs.”35 yrs.”