Naira To Dollar Black Market Rate Today 30th May 2023

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N760 and sell at N775 on Monday 29th May 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) has said the increase of the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will increase the cost of borrowing which would further discourage investments in the sector.

Naija News reported that the Governor of the apex bank, Godwin Emefiele, on Wednesday, announced that the MPR has increased from 18 percent to 18.5 percent.

In a chat with The Punch, the Director General of NECA, Wale Oyerinde urged the government especially, the monetary policy authority, to tackle inflation by addressing the issue of imported inflation.

He said with the increase in MPR by 18.5 percent, businesses could be at risk of additional increases in production costs which could lead to higher inflation.