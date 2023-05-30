Miami Heat To Play Denver Nuggets In NBA Finals After Knocking Out Celtics

The Denver Nuggets will play Miami Heat in a best-of-seven series after the Heat became the first eighth-seeded team since the New York Knicks in 1999 to reach the NBA finals.

Denver will host the first game on Thursday, June 1, at 1:30 a.m. BST (on Friday midnight).

Earlier today, Miami Heat beat Boston Celtics 103-84 to advance to the NBA Finals and put a stop to the Celtics’ remarkable comeback in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Jimmy Butler was the starman for Miami Heat as he recorded 28 points, seven rebounds, and six assists to push the team to this year’s NBA finals ahead of the Celtics.

Derrick White’s thrilling buzzer-beater in game six had forced the series into a 3-3 tie, giving the Celtics optimism that they would become the first team in NBA history to come back from a 3-0 deficit in the play-off finals.

However, the Heat subdued a fervent Boston crowd with the help of Caleb Martin’s 26 points and Bam Adebayo’s 12 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists.

Butler, 33, received the series MVP award for his 24.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game.

The Miami Heat are seeking to win their fourth championship and first, since 2013, while the Denver Nuggets are attempting to win their first NBA championship after defeating the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Playoffs.